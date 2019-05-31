No forced evictions under my watch, says Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will not allow tycoons or any private developers to oppress the poor by evicting them from their land.

Speaking on Wednesday at an Iftar dinner, he said that despite his and President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive to stop demolitions and evictions of residents, the practice continues.

Sonko hosted more than 500 Muslims at City Hall.

Tycoons persist in evicting people, which mostly results in violence, leaving innocent residents injured, he said.

“I will be the first to die before you are evicted. We don’t want that nonsense. God knows why you are living in slums. It is not your choice,” Sonko said.

Evictions mostly target vulnerable people, especially those in informal settlements.

Sonko said 75 per cent of Nairobi's population is made up of people living in informal settlements. Allowing them to be harassed by developers is akin to killing the very people who entrusted him with leadership, he said.