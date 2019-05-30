Sonko's County Public Service Board nominee admits he is poor in Kiswahili

One of the five nominees to the Nairobi County Public Service Board told a vetting committee on Tuesday that he is not conversant with Kiswahili.

Thomas Mweu, a former Machakos councillor and MCA, surprised the MCAs who wanted to know how he will be communicating with the public if he got the job.

Unemployment, according to Mweu, is the main challenge facing Nairobi and "if approved to the board, I will ensure that all the people who get employed will be the ones up to the task and qualified."

The other nominees vetted were former Kakamega deputy speaker Abdihakim Mohamed, Aisha Wanjiku, Sharon Mirella and Consolata Muthoni. Governor Mike Sonko had forwarded their names to the office of the Speaker on May 8, 2019

Nominee Jack Owino did not submit his credentials and questionnaires, according to Labour committee chairman Peter Wanyoike.