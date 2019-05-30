Demolitions to return soon, Sonko warns

Buildings that have been constructed without approval from City Hall in Nairobi will be demolished.

The Nairobi county government has began inspection of all building approvals in the county.

On Wednesday, Governor Mike Sonko said his administration will no longer allow construction of houses that have not been approved by the Nairobi County Government.

This is to cushion against buildings of sub-standard houses in the capital city.

He spoke at Kabiro area in Kawangware, Dagoreti North Constituency, while condoling with victims of a recent fire tragedy in the area.

Sonko blamed unapproved and poorly constructed houses for such tragedies.

“We will take stern action against those who construct sub-standard houses in Nairobi. Most of those houses end up causing tragedies leading to loss of lives and property. My administration will take measures to prevent such tragedies like fire outbreaks caused by poor workmanship,” Sonko said.

During his address to area residents, Sonko donated household items and foodstuffs to victims of the fire tragedy and promised fully cater for funeral expenses for an infant who perished during the inferno.

“I did not come here because of politics and I am not the type of politician who comes here during election season only because I don’t do politics with people’s lives. I came to console the fire victims and also look into ways of stopping such disasters in future,” Sonko added

He has assured Nairobi residents in informal settlements that the County government affordable housing project will go on as planned to ensure Nairobi County supports the achievement of the Affordable Housing pillar of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

“Over 65 per cent of Nairobi residents reside in slum areas and we all know it’s not everyone’s wish to live in the informal settlement areas. That’s why my administration is working closely with the national government to ensure we protect you from land grabbers. In addition, we will ensure President Kenyatta’s affordable housing project is fully implemented in Nairobi,” he said.

The governor further urged locals in Kawangware to take advantage of job opportunities in the Ng’arisha Jiji Initiative by his administration and join the team in the ongoing beautification programme of the capital city.

“We are currently adding 20 more people in each of the 85 wards to join the Ng’arisha Jiji initiative. So I’m appealing to the jobless youth in each ward to join the casual labourers and help us make our city clean,” he said.