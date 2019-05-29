Sonko's new digital pedestrian crossing to tame rogue motorists

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's government has introduced a digital pedestrian crossing system to improve safety.

According to the county government, the system which will be installed across all the major avenues in the CBD, will provide a safe environment for pedestrians.

Transport executive Hitan Majevdia said on Tuesday, "We have done our pilot project at City Hall way, and we are intending to do the same to all the other major avenues. The pedestrians have been neglected by the city transport system for a long time but after we do all the installation, they will be safe in our city roads."

Majevdia said most pedestrian crossings within the CBD are not properly used, especially by motorists who are impatient.

For one to use the system, a button should be pressed and when it shows a green light, the person is free to cross the road.

On the other hand, the motorists will see a red light indicating they should stop to wait for the pedestrians to cross.

Motorists and cyclists risk being arrested and penalised if they use the road while the green light is on.

City Hall has placed some of its traffic marshalls to enforce and assist pedestrians use the system.

The marshalls will also be on the look out for motorists who fail to obey traffic rules.

Along Moi Avenue near the Bazaar Plaza, pedestrians risk their lives while attempting to cross the road because most motorists ignore the pedestrian crossing.

Majevda advised pedestrians to use footbridges and other designated crossing points to avoid accidents.