Sorry no title deeds yet, Sonko tells 50,000 plot owners

Owners of 50,000 plots in Eastlands have to wait much longer before they get title deeds as City Hall audits records to identify real owners.

Governor Mike Sonko said on Saturday that the issuance of 50,000 title deeds was stopped due to illegal allotment of land in some areas.

“We will not issue title deeds until we conduct an audit to identify the genuine landowners and weed out land grabbers from the list of beneficiaries,” Sonko told representatives of Mukuru Kwa Njenga residents who have been involved in a tussle with some land dealers over a property given to the squatters by the national government in the ’90s.

Some unscrupulous land dealers are said to have forged ownership documents and sold the property to private developers.

“The land in question is public property since the government allocated it for settlement of squatters after a motion on the same was approved by the National Assembly. We are going to present the facts before the court because we know the land is public property,” Sonko said.