Kerich to head City Hall's 'jinxed' finance department

He said he will maintain his policy of firing and reshuffling the cabinet and chief officers if that ensured efficient service delivery to city residents.

"I will not stop to reshuffle or fire my CECs because I have noted some are just busy playing golf instead of coming to work. Some are hiding documents from investigative bodies who come here to probe corrupt dealings."

Wednesday's was the sixth change Sonko has made since his election in August 2017. There were three reshuffles last year – in February, April and August.

This year there have been three changes. The other two were in January and last month when Vesca Kangogo and Hitan Majevdia returned to the cabinet as Devolution and Health Services executives respectively.

The Finance department has had its fair share of reshuffles since Sonko took over the city government.

The docket has had six CECs in a span of one year. Kangogo was Sonko's first CEC for Finance. She was replaced by Danvas Makori on February 26.

In April 2018, Newton Munene was vetted for the CEC position but was never sworn in.

During this period, Kerich took over in an acting capacity. Between July last year and early March, Allan Igambi headed the docket.

Kathangu assumed office last month after she was vetted and sworn in to head the department.

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly led by Minority Whip Peter Imwatok had last year raised concern over the numerous reshuffles. Officers often appeared before committees with redeployment letters.

The county Budget and Appropriation committee has complained that the numerous changes have a negative impact on performance.

“When the reshuffles are done, it takes time for one to adjust and get familiar with the docket. It might even take three months and when they settle we hear of another reshuffle," said committee chairman Robert Mbatia.