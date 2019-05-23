Sh11m biometric system to weed out ghost workers

Nairobi county on Wednesday began to capture the biometric data of its 12,000 staff.

The administration wants to weed out lazy and ghost workers.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko led his cabinet in launching the exercise after City Hall implemented the Sh11 million biometric registration system.

The administration previously reported that at least 3,000 people impersonated county staff officers to mislead the public.

The registration process will continue until June 15.

“This exercise will help us reduce the number (of ghost workers) and we’ll only remain with the genuine and identified staff,” Sonko said.

“We have been losing millions to these ghost workers that have somehow managed to infiltrate all government sectors. But once we identify them we will be presenting them to the DCI and DPP to face the law,” he added.

An added security feature of the registration exercise will be the allocation of a unique number to each county officer.