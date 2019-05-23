Man denies stealing Sh94,000 from friend's phone

A man was yesterday charged with transferring Sh94, 000 from his friend's M-Pesa account to his.

Nick Obulei is accused of secretly observing the phone's pin number of Jackson Mutinda and later transferring the amount to his line.

Obulei is said to have committed the offence on May 19 in Kawangware, Nairobi.

He denied the charge on Wednesday before Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke.

He told court he was relaxing in his house and suddenly saw an M-Pesa message on his phone confirming the money came from his friend. He quickly thanked God and withdrew some money for personal use.

The complainant, a security guard, went home after work and discovered through an M-Pesa message that he had sent money to the accused.

He reported the matter to Muthangari police station, leading to Obulei's arrest.

The prosecution confirmed that the accused withdrew the money from his friend’s phone.

Magistrate Boke Obulei to consider returning the money and request the court to drop the charges against him.

He was ordered released on a bond of Sh200,000 or a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 4 and heard on on July 30.