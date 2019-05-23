RELEASED ON SH200,000 BOND

Man denies stealing Sh94,000 from friend's phone

He secretly observed the pin number of Jackson Mutinda's phone and later transferred the money to his line

In Summary

• Accused says he was relaxing at home and suddenly saw an M-Pesa message confirming the money came from his friend.

• Complainant says he found a message on his phone indicating he had sent money to his friend when he had not.

A man was yesterday charged with transferring Sh94, 000 from his friend's M-Pesa account to his.

Nick Obulei is accused of secretly observing the phone's pin number of Jackson Mutinda and later transferring the amount to his line.

Obulei is said to have committed the offence on May 19 in Kawangware, Nairobi.

He denied the charge on Wednesday before Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke.

He told court he was relaxing in his house and suddenly saw an M-Pesa message on his phone confirming the money came from his friend. He quickly thanked God and withdrew some money for personal use.

The complainant, a security guard, went home after work and discovered through an M-Pesa message that he had sent  money to the accused.

He reported the matter to Muthangari police station, leading to Obulei's arrest.

The prosecution confirmed that the accused withdrew the money from his friend’s phone.

 Magistrate Boke Obulei to consider returning the money and request the court to drop the charges against him.

He was ordered released on a bond of Sh200,000 or a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 4 and heard on on July 30.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
23 May 2019 - 00:00

