Better days ahead as top city hospitals to be upgraded

Nairobi's top public hospitals are to be renovated in City Hall's bid to overhaul the structure and management of the health facilities.

Targeted for the facelift are Mbagathi, Pumwani Maternity, Mutuini and Mama Lucy hospitals.

Nairobi Health executive Mohammed Dagane said most of the jobs will be undertaken in the next financial year when the health department will get Sh7.4 billion, the lion's share of the county's budget.

"The allocation speaks for itself and shows how prominent healthcare is. The county government will ensure our hospitals have better services," Dagane said.

He told the Star on Tuesday that Governor Mike Sonko is determined to improve services.

Mama Lucy Hospital

The county will spend Sh150 million to complete and equip a 66-bed block at Mama Lucy Hospital.

Last year, Sonko revived the construction of the hospital's Sh1.1 billion block that had stalled for more than two years.

The construction of the H-shape six-floor building started in 2013 but stalled in 2016 due to underfunding.

Phase one of the project was 85 per cent complete. It cost Sh69 million out of the budgeted Sh141 million.

Health chief officer Washington Makodingo said the 66-bed block will have general wards, a maternity wing, an Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit.

"We are in the procurement process to furnish the ICU and hopefully by the end of next month, the block will be complete and ready for launch," he said.

None of the top four county hospitals has an ICU.

"There would be a crisis if the ICU at Kenyatta Hospital gets full. This is what we want to change, "Makodingo said.

Mama Lucy, which located on Kangundo Road in Eastlands, serves low-income earners from Kayole, Mukuru slums, Dandora, Kariobangi and Korogocho slums.