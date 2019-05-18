Missing software delays city's revenue collection

Lack of visualisation software and smart network license are delaying the set-up the city's own Integrated City Revenue Management System.

It was revealed that City Hall's Sh1.3 billion data centre has not been operational since its launch in 2017.

It needs the software before it can be used to improve revenue collection.

JamboPay declined to renew its contract with the city, so the city is setting up its own system and JamboPay is helping in the interim.

Appearing before the Budget and Appropriation committee on Thursday, E-Government chief officer Peter Mukenya said they are acquiring a smart network license.

Mukenya said until they get the necessary items, the county will continue using the Local Authority Integrated Financial Operations Management System (Laiforms) for two months.

City Hall says Laiforms is old, unreliable and complicated, so it is setting up its own revenue collection system.

Mukenya said the data centre lacked two essential components: Sh30 million enterprise resource planning (ERP) and Sh1.5 million virtual machine ware (VMware).

For JamboPay to give all data, City Hall has to ensure the data centre is operational and is able to collect and manage revenue.

"Once the data centre is ready and fully equipped, we will have all the data with us," Mukenya said.

The Sh1.3 billion World Bank-funded centre was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in December 2017 to aid automation of services.

Jambo Pay has been collecting revenue on behalf of City Hall since 2014 but its contract expired on April 7.

In January, the company announced it will not renew its contract.

To ensure a smooth transition, City Hall extended Jambo Pay's contract early this month. It is to expire on June 7.

On the extended contract, Mueknya said the company will assist in training on how to run the new revenue management system.

"They will assist us to implement our migration work plan," he said.

