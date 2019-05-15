Juja Road to have bumps after pupils protest against accidents

It took the fury and protest of pupils of St Teresa Primary School in Mathare for Governor Mike Sonko to order the construction of bumps along Juja Road.

The road will have three bumps near the school, a crosswalk and road markings.

The Monday demonstration also prompted Mlango Kubwa MCA Patriciah Mutheu to demand action.

The pupils and their parents complained over accidents on the busy thoroughfare.

They called on the Nairobi county government to build bumps as they barricaded a section of the road for the better part of the morning.

The pupils said a volunteer who has been helping them to cross the road was injured in a hit and run accident last week.

Yesterday, Mutheu echoed the views of the young learners.

"Our children's lives are endangered every morning and we cannot wait for tragedy to happen and then take action. The road should have bumps and traffic police to help the children cross the road as they go to school," she said.

She asked City Hall to build a footbridge as a long-term measure.