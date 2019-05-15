Juja Road to have bumps after pupils protest against accidents

•Sonko directs the Roads department to promptly embark on the construction of bumps on the busy highway.
• Protest prompts ward rep to also demand action.
It took the fury and protest of pupils of St Teresa Primary School in Mathare for Governor Mike Sonko to order the construction of bumps along Juja Road.
The road will have three bumps near the school, a crosswalk and road markings.
The Monday demonstration also prompted Mlango Kubwa MCA Patriciah Mutheu to demand action.
The pupils and their parents complained over accidents on the busy thoroughfare.
They called on the Nairobi county government to build bumps as they barricaded a section of the road for the better part of the morning.
The pupils said a volunteer who has been helping them to cross the road was injured in a hit and run accident last week.
Yesterday, Mutheu echoed the views of the young learners.
"Our children's lives are endangered every morning and we cannot wait for tragedy to happen and then take action. The road should have bumps and traffic police to help the children cross the road as they go to school," she said.
She asked City Hall to build a footbridge as a long-term measure.
Sonko directed the Roads and Transport department to immediately embark on the construction of bumps along the road.
The road should also be marked to reduce accidents, he said.
Road safety, especially near schools, has been a major concern which has led to protests by the pupils.
On June 14, 2017, the pupils of St Anne's Primary along Jogoo Road protested after a volunteer was knocked down by a vehicle as he helped them to cross the road.
The volunteer had unsuccessfully tried to stop a speeding bus. The pupils managed to cross the road but the bus hit him.
Today, there are bumps on the road and a traffic marshal is always at hand to assist them.
Similarly, teachers and pupils of Dr Aggrey Primary in Pumwani blocked traffic along General Waruingi Road in 2014 to protest the number of accidents.
The road links the Kariokor market and Eastleigh.
The protesters wanted speed bumps to be erected on the section of the road next to their school.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)