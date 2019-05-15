Jealous woman denies injuring co-wife with sulphuric acid

A woman yesterday denied injuring her co-wife and husband by throwing concentrated sulphuric acid on them.

Jackeline Akivage's beef with co-wife Miriam Musimbi was that she had overstayed with their husband, Kibera magistrate Renee Kitagwa was told.

According to documents in court, the accused was not happy that her husband only identified as Felix had overstayed at her colleague’s house. She complained that Musimbi was playing tricks on her and decided to teach her that their husband was for sharing.

But when she stormed Musimbi’s home again, she was arrested, taken to Kilimani police station and arraigned yesterday.

On November 7, 2018, a furious Akivage arrived at her co-wife’s home in Kibera and knocked. When Musimbi opened the door, the accused allegedly splashed her face with acid.

She suffered burns on the face and lips.

The husband, who was attending a meeting in the neighbourhood, rushed home after he heard Musimbi crying. The accused is said to have poured the acid on his chest.

Both victims were helped by neighbours who administered first aid on them.

The neighbours seized Akivage and took her to Kilimani police station where she was arrested.

Yesterday Akivage, who is said to have committed a similar offence previously but the matter was resolved by elders, was released on a Sh10,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on June 6.

(Edited by O. Owino)