NYS to clean Nairobi slums amid cholera outbreak

The Health Ministry will employ the services of the National Youth Service to clean up informal settlements in the city.

The decision was taken following reports that most cholera outbreaks are in slums.

The clean-up is part of measures the ministry has put in place to prevent possible spread to other regions.

Treatment centres have been set up at Riruta Health Centre, Mbagathi Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital and Mama Lucy Hospital.

Nairobi has been mapped as among five counties in which cholera is still active.

The others are Machakos, Garissa, Kajiado and Mandera. The outbreak in Narok has been contained.

CS Sicily Kariuki said scarcity of safe clean water and poor sanitation are the factors responsible for the outbreak.

“The ministry responsible for youth affairs will be dispatching cohorts from NYS to clean up the areas which are mostly slums where we have a higher risk,” Kariuki said.

The National Assembly Health committee was told on Tuesday the cholera outbreak at Nairobi Hospital might have been as a result of food sourced from outside.

On April 16, it was reported that 67 members of hospital staff had been admitted i with signs and symptoms of cholera.

“We are in an ecosystem where workers come from some of these areas. The hospital might have been a victim as its workers come from some of these slums,” the CS said.

“The food at the hospital is sourced from three catering companies and some of the cooks come from slums, so it is possible that could have led to the outbreak,” acting director general at the ministry John Wekesa told the committee.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water.

It causes severe diarrhea and can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated.