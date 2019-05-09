NAIROBI CITY NEWS: Modern kiosks project stalls, one year later

The construction of modern kiosks at ward level in Nairobi has stalled a year after the county assembly allocated Sh50 million for that purpose.

Trade committee chairperson Charles Thuo says the county's trade department has been reluctant to see the project through.

"This is an issue that we have been raising since last year. As ward reps we are very concerned because our people were set to benefit from the kiosks in terms of creation of employment and services," Thuo told the Star yesterday.

The Dandora Three ward rep says that the executive has been going round and round on the issue, giving no definite answer on the delay.

Chief Trade officer Fredrick Nzioki had in the past said they were waiting for the Urban Planning department for approval.

"The Urban Planning department recommended a concept paper to be written regarding the modern kiosks and it is ongoing. Also, communication has been written to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority regarding road reserves," he said.

The kiosks are to be erected in Mowlem, Pumwani and Shauri Moyo roads, Umoja market, Kariokor next to CDF offices, Old Kariokor market, Makadara and Kahawa.

Others were to be built at Upper Savannah, Woodley, Golf Course, Waithaka, Athi shopping centre in Karen, Umoja 2, Ruai, Mathare Area 4, Kayole Central and North and N market in Mountain View.

Last August, Governor Mike Sonko said modern markets, stalls and kiosks will be built to accommodate traders who would be affected by demolitions.

MCAs have questioned why the county has not acted on the kiosks project yet on certain days of the week tents are set up in the CBD where traders sell their wares.

"This is not making sense. We have trade being conducted under tents in the CBD. Is this approved by the CEC and Chief Officer?" Pumwani MCA Paul Irungu asked.