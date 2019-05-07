Residents demand cut on funding of Sonko's office and county assembly

Nairobi residents want the funds allocated to the county assembly and the Office of the Governor reduced.

They want the amount raised after the deduction reallocated for development.

The city county's fiscal strategy paper (2019) of the Finance, Budget and Appropriations committee notes that the allocations are high despite both entities being non-developmental.

On Tuesday last week, the assembly passed a Sh33 billion supplementary budget with a Sh100 million cut of development expenditure, saying the amount will be reinstated in the coming financial year.

The allocation of the Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor was reduced by Sh120 million.

Committee chairman Robert Mbatia said the cut would ensure all expenditures under the governor's office are sector-based with the Education sector receiving Sh90 million from the Sh120 million.

"We have done this to ensure all employees contracted by the inspectorate department are under the specific sector they report to," Mbatia said.

The report quotes residents also demanding the completion of stalled projects.

They were concerned that the county had abandoned projects that had stalled and have started to be dilapidated. They want them prioritised.

In October last year, the Roads, Transport and Public Works committee disclosed that only one out of four graders was intermittently functional - breaking down frequently, hence the stalling of road projects.

The public also wants improved absorption of development expenditure.

Last week, a Jubilee MCA accused Governor Mike Sonko of favouring opposition strongholds.

Jeremiah Karani Themendu of Kayole Central said the governor had neglected wards represented by Jubilee MCAs "despite the unwavering support they have given him".

Themendu lamented that it is almost two years since the Sonko government was sworn in "yet there is little to show on the ground despite the huge budgetary allocations for projects".