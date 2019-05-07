Anxiety as Nairobi bursaries delayed

Beneficiaries of bursaries in Nairobi will have to wait longer for the Controller of Budget to complete verification.

"We have to account for Sh357 million we gave out last year. The Controller of Budget has asked for documents to verify the process," Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said.

He on Saturday told Nairobi residents to be patient, saying they will receive the cash.

"We have to show evidence for the schools which the money was allocated. That is what is currently happening," the governor said.

The county assembly last week on Thursday adjourned the house until June 4, 2019, for a long recess.

Sonko asked city residents not to blame MCAs for the delay.

"I'm optimistic that in the next two or three days the money will be sent to the various schools," he said.

"The Treasury will release the money once the Controller of Budget has completed her and is satisfied with the verification process."

Earlier, there were reports that the ward reps would be given vouchers by the executive to show that money has been sent to schools.

The 85 elected MCAs have gone back to the electorate with no bursary funds.

The legislators complained that they had not received any clear communication from the executive on what was causing the delay of the bursaries.