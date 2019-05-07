ACCOUNTABILITY

Anxiety as Nairobi bursaries delayed

Governor says Controller of Budget causing the delay and it is not the fault of ward reps

In Summary

• Verification of documents by Controller of budget causing delay of bursaries.

• Bursary funds to be  electronically  transferred   directly to schools to curb corruption.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the launch of the Sh400 million electronic bursary funds on April 2 at City Hall.
Image: MAUREEN KINYANJUI

Beneficiaries of bursaries in Nairobi will have to wait longer for the Controller of Budget to complete verification. 

"We have to account for Sh357 million we gave out last year.  The Controller of Budget has  asked for documents to verify the process," Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said.

He on Saturday told Nairobi residents to be patient, saying they will receive the cash.

 
 

"We have to show evidence for the schools which the money was allocated. That is  what is currently happening," the governor said. 

The county assembly last week on Thursday adjourned the house until June 4, 2019, for a long recess.

Sonko asked city residents not to blame MCAs for the delay.

"I'm optimistic that in the next two or three days the money will be sent to the various schools," he said.

"The Treasury will release the money once the Controller of Budget has completed her and is satisfied with the verification process."

Earlier, there were reports that the ward reps would be given vouchers by the executive to show that money has been sent to schools.

The 85 elected MCAs have gone back to the electorate with no bursary funds.

 
 

The legislators complained that they had not received any clear communication from the executive on what was causing the delay of the bursaries.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the launch of the Sh 400 bursary funds on April 2, 2019 at City Hall
Image: MAUREEN KINYANJUI

On April 2, Sonko launched the electronic transfer of bursary funds directly to schools to curb corruption.

"My administration will not let greedy people hinder Wanjiku from getting an education. This time round, we are doing things differently and we are sending money through a system called ITGS directly to schools,"Sonko said.

He said sending money electronically to recipients' bank accounts will help minimise challenges that include errors on the cheques such as signatures.

The governor also launched the electronic transfer of Sh400 million, of which Sh297.5 million was set aside for the wards bursary scheme with each expected to receive Sh3.5 million.

The rest of the money was disbursed to needy students under the governor's scholarship programme.

However no funds has been released since the launch.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
07 May 2019 - 00:00

