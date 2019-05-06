Youth urged to join CBOs to help clean-up

City Hall has urged Nairobi youths to register in Community-Based Organisations to benefit from county job opportunities.

Environment executive Vesca Kangogo said, "I urge youths to come together in groups and get registered so when it comes to garbage collection we can engage you as an institution. "

Not everyone can be employed in an office but youths are in CBOs in wards, they can get work, she said.

Speaking on Saturday at Roysambu, Kangogo said the youths will play a role in the monthly clean-ups which started last year in July.

She also urged residents to plant trees to conserve the environment.

Reduction of daily waste

Governor Mike Sonk0 said his government will prioritise solid waste management services.

"We will also empower CBOs, youth groups, resident associations and corporate bodies to play a bigger role in managing our environment," he said.

Sonko also said his government has recovered illegal dumpsites and converted them into recreational grounds or 'beautification islands' to promote good environmental practices.

The former Kangemi Cemetery grounds and Komarock Canal, which were illegal dumpsites, have been reclaimed and converted to recreational areas.

Waste management has been a big headache for Nairobi, with a lot of the waste going into rivers, illegal dumpsites, roads and streets.

Sonko attended the monthly clean-up exercise at Roysambu with his CECs and ward reps.

Promised power plant

City Hall had announced plans to construct a power plant at Dandora dumpsite after it got it's title deed last year.

In January, it was announced that construction on the much-awaited Sh20 billion power plant at Dandora will begin in June.

The county government said it was still receiving proposals from 26 shortlisted private investors that had expressed interest in the project.

More than 60 investors had expressed interest. The city shortlisted 26 and asked them to write a proposal detailing their technology and how they intend to implement it, Environment chief officer David Makori said.

The Dandora dumpsite covers more than 30 acres and receives wastes from across the capital.

It was declared full in 1996 but continues to receive trash after several relocation attempts failed.

Plans to relocate it to Ruai failed after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority contested the move. It cited proximity to JKIA and said birds could disrupt flights with 'bird hits'.

Currently, the county is compacting waste to accommodate more in Dandora.

The county has been planning to establish the energy plant for more than three years. In 2016, former governor Evans Kidero’s administration nearly delivered the project, but a German investor withdrew in the last minute because the city lacked a title deed.





(Edited by R.Wamochie)