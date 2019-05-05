No one can stop Nairobi's beautification - Sonko

• Sonko insists funds for the beautification project are from his own personal account.
• The project was allocated Sh Sh296 million in the 2018-2019 supplementary budget.
Despite facing a lot of queries, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will continue with his beautification programme in the Capital.
Speaking on Saturday during the monthly clean up in Roysambu, Sonko said that the audit reports from the Office of the Auditor General will not be a barrier to the project.
"We shall continue beautifying and planting grass in Nairobi. Those who do not understand what we are doing should confront the UN-Habitat for more explanation," Sonko said.
In Auditor General Edward Ouko's report for the financial year 2017/2018, Sonko was put on the spot after it was revealed that the Nairobi Government had spent Sh18 million on the programme.
Details of the expenditure and supporting documents were not provided.
However, appearing before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) last week, Sonko said he funded the project with his money.
During the sitting, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina had produced documents submitted by the governor showing that the beautification programme was financed by the taxpayer.
In a move to clear his name, Sonko tabled bank statements which showed how he spent at least Sh20 million to purchase grass, poles, flowers from his personal account for the year under review.
"I have tabled the documents showing how I paid for the beautification of the Uhuru highway-Mombasa road project. This is a project I started, dubbed "Ng'arisha Jiji". I have used Sh20 million," he said.
Sonko also said that the programme had not been allocated any funds in the 2018-2019 budget
In December last year, the beautification programme together with garbage collection and waste disposal was allocated Sh296 million when the MCAs passed the 2018-2019 supplementary budget.
"We have been hearing the governor say he is using his money for the programme and with that, we cannot hold them to account. But when we have given them money, we can hold them to account," Budget committee chairman Robert Mbatia said.
Since the launch of the beautification programme on April 14, 2018, Sonko has received global recognition and support.
He has since then received special recognition by the UN-Habitat, Israel’s Good Deeds Global and various Kenyan leaders.
The flamboyant Governor was also named Goodwill Ambassador by Good Deeds Global CEO Kaynan Rabino.
The Nairobi County Assembly lead by Majority leader Abdi Hassan Guyo also recognized and appreciated the county boss efforts to beautify the city.
"When you come from Mombasa Road going all the way to Waiyaki Way, Jogoo Road and Outering Road from GSU to the Airport, the city is green. The city is beautiful and for this, I want to congratulate the governor for making Nairobi the ‘Green City Under the Sun again," Guyo said.