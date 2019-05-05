No one can stop Nairobi's beautification - Sonko

However, appearing before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) last week, Sonko said he funded the project with his money.

During the sitting, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina had produced documents submitted by the governor showing that the beautification programme was financed by the taxpayer.

In a move to clear his name, Sonko tabled bank statements which showed how he spent at least Sh20 million to purchase grass, poles, flowers from his personal account for the year under review.

"I have tabled the documents showing how I paid for the beautification of the Uhuru highway-Mombasa road project. This is a project I started, dubbed "Ng'arisha Jiji". I have used Sh20 million," he said.

Sonko also said that the programme had not been allocated any funds in the 2018-2019 budget

In December last year, the beautification programme together with garbage collection and waste disposal was allocated Sh296 million when the MCAs passed the 2018-2019 supplementary budget.

"We have been hearing the governor say he is using his money for the programme and with that, we cannot hold them to account. But when we have given them money, we can hold them to account," Budget committee chairman Robert Mbatia said.