City ward reps up in arms against KP and KR over demolitions

More than 40,000 people in Nairobi's Mihang'o and Njiru wards are now homeless after their houses were demolished by Kenya Power.

The power distributor accuses those affected of building on way leaves and sewer lines.

The demolitions have attracted the ire of MCAs who, on Labour Day, said that state agencies had ignored a presidential directive against demolitions.

Kenya Railways Corporation is another parastatal criticised by the ward representatives, among them county leader of Majority Abdi Guyo.

The MCAs say that President Uhuru Kenyatta had, through the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, stopped the demolitions. So had Governor Mike Sonko.

Most of those affected lived along the power line corridor from Ruai, Utawala, and Mowlem and Mihango in Eastlands.

“It beats logic that the government is demolishing when it is busy looking for money to build houses under the Big Four Agenda,” Guyo said.

He acknowledged that those who had built on the way leave and over sewer lines should move, but he decried the manner in which they are evicted.

“I want to announce here that demolitions will not continue. What they have demolished is enough because we cannot sit back and witness injustice done against our people,” he said.