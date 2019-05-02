Man in court for stabbing neighbour with a broken bottle

A 25-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his neighbour with a broken bottle in Mathare slums.

Orien Ndwoya allegedly hit Jacknoris Karanja on April 4 injuring him in the abdomen and hands because Karanja stopped him from stealing a phone.

Karanja said as he was strolling with his friend, when Ndwoya approached them and started confronting the friend and tried to steal a phone from him.

Karanja stopped him and warned him against stealing from the friend because he would report him to police if he did.

Ndwoya left them unhappy, only to resurface the next day armed with a bottle. Karanja was seated outside his house when he saw the accused coming armed with a broken bottle.

The accused questioned why he stopped him from stealing a phone from his friend.

He said he was not happy since he slept hungry because he did not find anything to steal because of Karanja.

Karanja pleaded with him for forgiveness but the accused chased and stabbed him severally on his abdomen and hands causing severe injuries.

Police said Karanja was rushed to a nearby clinic, which referred him to Kenyatta National hospital. The accused was admitted at KNH in a serious condition for three weeks before being discharged.

The suspect was arrested after the intervention of the mother of Karanja.

Ndwoya denied the charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga but the prosecution opposed him being released on a cash bail since he was facing a serious charge and also had several charges in other courts.

The prosecution said he was likely to abscond from the court.

He was released on a bond of Sh200,000 with a surety of similar amount. The case will be heard on August 14.