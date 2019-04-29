Motorists in 30 towns to enjoy free parking today

Motorists in Nairobi and 29 other towns across the country will today enjoy free parking.

Head of customer relations Brian Ngunjiri said JamboPay will reward all car owners in all the five counties where it operates with free parking to celebrate 10 years of business. JamboPay is the electronic payments services provider.

Besides Nairobi, parking will be free in Meru, Embu, Makima, Manyatta, Kitale, Endebes, Kiminini, Chuka, Nkubu, Runyenjes, Kibugu and Siakago.

Motorists in Kiritiri, Gachoka, Ngiri Karaba, Maua, Mkutano, Kathwana, Chogoria, Marimanti, Gatunga, Maguni, Kibugua, Marima, Cherangani, Kwanza and Saboti will also enjoy the free service.

“Motorists in the 30 towns will be required to dial the relevant USSD codes, web and mobile apps to be eligible for the free parking,” Ngunjiri said in a statement.

Motorists in Nairobi will dial *217# to enjoy the free service. Those in Meru will dial* 414#, those in Embu *407#, Tharaka Nithi *404# while those in will press Trans Nzoia *662# or *805#.

At least 6,000 motorists pay for parking using the JamboPay's eJijiPay platform in Nairobi every day.

The firm collects an average Sh2.5 million each day in parking fees.

Apart from parking, JamboPay, whose parent company is WebTribe, has also automated 133 other revenue streams for Nairobi county government. The firm will also plant 1,000 trees in Ngong Forest in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service and the Kenya Red Cross.

JamboPay provides digital payments services to more than 5,000 organisations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana and Somalia.