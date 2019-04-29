Marikiti traders to relocate to allow road construction

Traders at Wakulima Market, popularly known as Marikiti, have until December to relocate to allow construction of a road.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) is planning to construct an ultra-modern road, where the market stands. The project will be funded by the Jica and implemented by Kura.

The more than 2,000 traders will relocate to the New Wakulima Market along Kangundo Road. According to Kura, construction work at the 24-hour market is complete.

The announcement has been met with resistance from some traders as most are unwilling to relocate.

But motorists, who spoke to the Star on Saturday, welcomed the modern road.

“During rush hour, especially in the evening, there is traffic jam in the area because some traders have extended their operations to the roadside. As drivers, we find it difficult because we have to drive with caution not to knock down the traders or their wares,” motorist James Ngugi said.

Christopher Wanjala said, “I think the relocation is for the traders own safety. Haile Selassie is a busy road, and traders risk their lives trading on the road.”

But some traders were unhappy with the notice, saying Wakulima Market is strategically located. Wakulima Market was constructed in 1966 to accommodate at least 300 traders but the number has increased tremendously, pushing some traders to display their wares along the road.

“We are comfortable where we are,” Miriam Njeri said.

Monica Nduku said, “The market we are told to relocate to is far away. I’m sure residents around the new market want to trade from there. This might lead to conflicts.”

Kura’s assistant director for communications John Cheboi said the new road will help decongest the CBD.

“The road is going to overpass the railway station and connect with Enterprise Road. This will reduce congestion,” he said.

The ultra-modern road is one of the Vision 2030 projects captured in the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan to decongest the city.

Kangundo Road Market

The Sh800 million New Wakulima Market is located in Mowlem ward, Embakasi West subcounty. It is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Construction of the market started in July 2017. It has two floors. The market is estimated to accommodate more than 4,000 traders and will help decongest county markets and increase access to quality, affordable and sustainable food.

“The project is now substantially complete except for external works like parking, drainage, access road, and street lighting,” Cheboi said.

Last year, it was revealed that city residents were being blackmailed into giving money to get market spaces at the new site.

The conmen were purporting to allocate spaces on behalf of City Hall.

However, City Hall made it clear that no one had been sent to collect money from residents on its behalf.