OCS summoned for denying mother of infant bond

A court has summoned the Dandora OCS to explain why he did not grant bond to a woman accused of assaulting neighbour yet she has an infant.

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga issued the summons after Eunice Wanjiru, who was in court with a crying baby, said she could not breastfeed because she had not eaten.

"Your honour, I have not eaten and my baby has not eaten too. When I was arrested I was not given any option of a bond", Wanjiru told court.

Last month, a heavily pregnant woman was detained by police instead of being given bond.

"Let there be summons to the OCS to come and explain why he can't give the accused bond despite having a young baby," Nyaga said.

Wanjiru is accused of beating up Pauline Muoki and biting her right breast on April 2 at Dandora estate in Njiru, Nairobi.

The prosecution says Muoki was outside her house in the evening when Wanjiru started a quarrel over water.

When the complainant tried to defend herself, the accused grabbed and bit her breast.

She was rescued by neighbours who rushed her to the hospital while bleeding. The matter was reported and the accused was arrested.

Wanjiru was released on a free bond by the court.

The case will be mentioned on May 2 when the OCS is expected to appear in court.

In the same court, a man suspected of killing his girlfriend in Kayole was detained for 14 days to allow police complete their investigations.

Antony Musila is believed to have murdered Sarah Achieng, 38, on Easter Monday.

According police constable Mowlid Roble, Musila went to Kayole police station to report that he found the body of his girlfriend on his bed.

He told police he had left Achieng relaxing as he went to run some errands.

“The police officers on visiting the scene found out the lifeless body of one female aged 38 years lying on bed without any physical injuries,” officer told court.

He said Musila knew the deceased since she was his girlfriend.

“I pray the respondent to be remanded at Kayole police station for 14 working days to enable me complete my investigations, record statements, get the postmortem report and do a mental assessment of the suspect”, Roble said.

Musila had lived with the deceased for a while and is suspected of killing her after she discovered he had another woman.

It is alleged that when the suspect left the house in the morning, she locked herself inside only to be found dead lying on the bed.

Neighbours broke into the house only to find Achieng dead.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga remanded Musila until May 7 when the case will be mentioned.