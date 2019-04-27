Half of city health facilities have new licences

Out of 2,182 registered health facilities in Nairobi, only 1,106 have renewed their license for this year.

County executive for Health Mohammed Dagane said that was the number of compliant facilities as of April 18.

The number is a slight increase from the last report of March 29 which indicated 1,079 health facilities had new licenses.

"The renewal of practicing licenses is a continuous process and is done throughout the year through the respective regulatory bodies. We are optimistic that towards the end of the year all health facilities will have their licenses renewed," Dagane told the Star yesterday.

He said 173 more facilities have been registered in the last three weeks.

"The county has five public health inspectors who in collaboration with compliance officers from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board, the Nursing Council and other regulatory bodies are currently on the ground visiting health facilities to validate their licenses," Dagane said.

The county Health boss further said a report which was tabled in the county assembly had an error in the total number of health facilities.

The report had stated that the county has a total of 9,043 registered health facilities but the correct figure is 2,182.

"The error was in the figure and that is why when you get the difference between the registered health facilities and the ones which renewed their licenses, the gap was big. But the correct figure is 2,182," Dagane said.

In a report seen by the Star, of the 2,182 health facilities, there are 1,380 medical clinics, 47 dental clinics, 151 dispensaries, 187 nursing homes, 27 eye clinics, 11 mobile clinics, 47 basic health centres, five funeral homes, 54 faith-based hospitals, 27 Level 4 hospitals and three Level 5 hospitals.

Medical regulatory boards include Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board, Nursing Council of Kenya, Clinical Officers Council, the laboratory board, Radiology Board and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Inspection of the facilities and licensing are conducted directly by respective boards.

The regulatory boards ensure compliance with legal requirements.

The county assembly had put the executive on the spot for not taking any measures on the unlicensed health facilities.

Last year December, the county government in collaboration with all the regulatory boards and councils conducted a crackdown on health facilities.

At least 147 health facilities which did not comply with health requirements were shut down.

"As the county government, we will ensure that residents get quality health care from licensed health facilities. We will ensure that quacks are no longer operating within the city," Dagane said.