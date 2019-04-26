Where are bursaries? City MCAs ask Sonko

Nairobi county executive is yet again on the spot over bursaries.

Schools open next week for the second term but beneficiaries of bursaries have not received the funds.

Governor Mike Sonko on April 2 announced disbursement of Sh400 million to needy students. The bursary is to benefit over 4000 needy students across the 85 wards.

On Wednesday, MCA wondered what happened to the money. No school has confirmed with the ward reps receiving the funds from City Hall.

“The legislators were lied to when they were paraded and given empty baskets written their ward's name at City Hall. Up to date our residents at the wards have not received any funds,” Minority Chief Whip Peter Imwatok said.

Sonko had announced the money would be transferred electronically to schools to curb corruption.

Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Obuya said parents are visiting their offices frequently inquiring about the bursaries .

“As ward reps, we do not have a definite answer to give our people because the executive is not giving us a clear explanation on what is going on,” he said.

"It has been difficult for us to even walk in our wards. We told parents that the bursary money has been sent directly to the school accounts but up to now no money has been received," Dandora 4 MCA Francis Otieno said.

From the Sh400 million, Sh297.5 million has been set aside for the wards bursary scheme with each expected to receive Sh3.5 million.

The rest of the money is disbursed to needy students under the governor's scholarship programme.

The County's executive committee member for Education Lucia Mulwa said Thursday the delay had come from the Controller of Budget over certain issues.