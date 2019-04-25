Nairobi Education Chair Mugandi on the spot over bursary delays

• Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi failed on Wednesday to explain to the legislators why they have not received bursary funds up to date.
• Minority Whip Peter Imwatok said that Mugadi could not give valid reasons as to why the bursaries are not yet out.
The Nairobi Assembly Education chairperson has been put on the spot over the delay of bursaries in the county.
Minority Whip Peter Imwatok said that Mugadi could not give valid reasons as to why the bursaries are not yet out and she was not putting pressure on the executive side.
The committee had invited the Education CEC Lucia Mulwa to explain why the county's bursaries have delayed.
Reporters were not allowed to cover the committee sitting and were asked to leave when the CEC arrived.
“I’m not a member of the committee but I walked in the meeting to try to get a clear explanation as to why no bursary funds have been received. To my surprise, she was not questioning the CEC in charge why the bursaries are not there,” Imwatok said.
The Makongeni Ward rep said Mugadi cannot claim to be the head of the education committee and fail to explain why bursaries have delayed.
He further said that the MCAs were lied to when Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on April 2, 2019, disbursed Sh400 million bursary funds for needy students.
Mugadi confirmed before the committee that the MCAs received empty bags.
“The 85 ward reps were paraded and given empty baskets written their wards name. When I asked Mugadi why were the basket empty, she said as long as mlipiga picha hapo , hiyo illiisha hivyo ( as long as photos were taken, that's it ),” Imwatok said
“Is that what the ward reps will tell the parents back in the wards when they come to ask for the bursary?' he questioned.
Mugadi was supposed to address the reporters after the meeting but it never happened.
The Minority Whip said he will consult with the assembly and request for her removal as the chairperson.
Imatwok said Mugadi has been the most incompetent education chairperson the assembly has ever had.
Each ward is to receive Sh3.5 million worth bursary funds.
Sonko had announced that moving forward there will be an electronic transfer of bursary funds directly to schools to curb corruption.
However, the ward reps are worried that as schools are scheduled to open next week, the funds will not be available.
No school has so far confirmed with the ward reps on receiving bursary funds from the Nairobi County Government.