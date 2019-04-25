Nairobi Education Chair Mugandi on the spot over bursary delays

The Nairobi Assembly Education chairperson has been put on the spot over the delay of bursaries in the county.

Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi failed on Wednesday to explain to the legislators why they have not received bursary funds up to date.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok said that Mugadi could not give valid reasons as to why the bursaries are not yet out and she was not putting pressure on the executive side.

The committee had invited the Education CEC Lucia Mulwa to explain why the county's bursaries have delayed.

Reporters were not allowed to cover the committee sitting and were asked to leave when the CEC arrived.

“I’m not a member of the committee but I walked in the meeting to try to get a clear explanation as to why no bursary funds have been received. To my surprise, she was not questioning the CEC in charge why the bursaries are not there,” Imwatok said.