Sonko to explain one-man leadership to Senate

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to appear before the Senate today (Wednesday) over his -one-man-show leadership style.

He has been invited to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations to explain why he has been running the capital city without a deputy governor for one year three months.

Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe resigned on January 31, 2018, saying he failed to gain the governor's trust.

The committee wants to know seeks to know why the flamboyant Governor did not heed the Supreme Court's advisory that governors should nominate replacements within 14 days when their deputies resign, die in office or are impeached.

The Senate invite comes after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja had complained about how Sonko was running Nairobi, saying his management style has interfered with services.

Sonko conducts a lot of county business from his Machakos home.

Sakaja sought the Senate’s intervention.

According to the Sakaja, Sonko should be compelled to comply with the law and have his administration properly constituted.

On Wednesday last week, Sonko was expected to appear before the same committee but failed because he was out of the country.

Sakaja had requested a statement on the proper constitution of the Nairobi County Government.

Explain why the County Governor had failed to adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court which advised that governors should nominate fresh nominees within 14 days to replace their deputies who resign, die in office or impeached,” reads Sakaja's statement.

The Senate Devolution Committee was forced to adjourn its sitting after Sonko failed to turn up and sent no apology.

Kwale Senator Isa Juma who chaired the meeting said they will send another invitation and if the governor fails to honour it, he will be summoned.

Due to pressure, In May Sonko nominated deported lawyer Miguna Miguna to take over the deputy governor seat.

However, Miguna's nomination was rejected on the floor by members of the county assembly and also Miguna himself turned down the offer.

In August, Sonko shortlisted businesswoman Agnes Kagure, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, advocates Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru as possible nominees.

He never forwarded any of their names to the assembly for approval.

In January this year, Sonko announced he will name a woman deputy governor but postponed the announcement to consult with Nasa on a nominee.

Since then, little progress has been made. The governor also had said he is consulting with Jubilee leaders before submitting a candidate's name.