CAUGHT WITH 5KG IVORY

Poaching case against APs proceeds on April 29

Arrested in 2016 after report to KWS officers

• Magistrate Renee Kamau directs the case be heard without further delay

• Four officers arrested while serving as bodyguards of high-profile government figures

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers prepare to burn 15 tonnes of ivory confiscated from smugglers
ILLEGAL: Kenya Wildlife Service rangers prepare to burn 15 tonnes of ivory confiscated from smugglers
Image: FILE

 A Kibera court has directed a case involving four Administration Police officers charged with poaching to go ahead on April 29. 

Senior resident magistrate Renee Kamau ordered that the three-year-old case be heard without any more delay.

Corporals Stephen Ngawai, Martin Mwiti, Francis Karanja and Constable Peter Kuria Kimungi, all based at the AP Security of Government Buildings, were arrested in March 2016 in Nairobi with a 5kg elephant tusk. 

Kimungi was Narc leader Martha Karua's guard while Karanja was Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s driver. 

Chege and Mwiti were a driver and guard attached to a former Principal Secretary whose identity could not be revealed. 

The suspects were in two Toyota Prados, one with a GK plate, when they were pulled over by the police after being followed for hours. 

Five kilos of ivory were found in one of the vehicles after an extensive police search on site and at Lang'ata police station. 

The arrest happened after KWS officers got an intelligence report on their illegal business. They were charged with being in possession of wildlife trophy. 

The officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service also impounded one of the vehicles,  a Toyota Prado registered KAV 858F.    

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
19 April 2019 - 00:00

