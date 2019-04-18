Three South B firms closed over toxic emissions, probe continues

Three companies have been closed in South B, Nairobi, for emitting toxins.

Powerex, Edibles Oils and UsafiPlus have been closed down indefinitely.

A week ago, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko ordered a probe of the factories near the estate following complaints from residents.

The CS directed the National Environmental Complaints Committee led by John Chumo and the National Environment and Management Authority to investigate the matter urgently.

Nema gave the closure notices because UsafiPlus did not have an environmental audit from 2016 to date. Tobiko said on Tuesday the committee would do a follow up on the companies.

UsafiPlus workers lacked protective gear and the firm lacked records on air quality assessment. The company did not also have a valid license from Nema for the incineration.