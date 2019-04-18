Three South B firms closed over toxic emissions, probe continues

• Environment CS Keriako Tobiko directed the National Environmental Complaints Committee and Nema to probe the firms.
• More factories likely to be closed as investigations continue.
Three companies have been closed in South B, Nairobi, for emitting toxins.
Powerex, Edibles Oils and UsafiPlus have been closed down indefinitely.
A week ago, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko ordered a probe of the factories near the estate following complaints from residents.
The CS directed the National Environmental Complaints Committee led by John Chumo and the National Environment and Management Authority to investigate the matter urgently.
Nema gave the closure notices because UsafiPlus did not have an environmental audit from 2016 to date. Tobiko said on Tuesday the committee would do a follow up on the companies.
UsafiPlus workers lacked protective gear and the firm lacked records on air quality assessment. The company did not also have a valid license from Nema for the incineration.
Powerex was closed for failing to produce documents. However, it emerged that the firm took its documents to the county offices last week. Nema and the county government are reported to have given the firm clearance to operate.
South B MCA Waithera Chege , the County Assembly Environment Committee and Nema officials toured the factories on March 27.
Waithera told the Star on Wednesday, she is grateful to the CS and the committee for investigating the matter swiftly.
“I’m happy that finally South B residents can finally sleep well and breathe fresh air. I have not received any complains from the residents since last week on Friday,” Waithera said.
The Majority whip said the closure of the factories should not be temporary but permanent. She said as the investigations continue, more factories are likely to be held accountable if found emitting toxic gases .
"It won’t stop here. We shall keep on tracking these companies and be on the look out if they will open even after being closed,” Tobiko said.
The ministry will do anything possible to deal will all manner of pollution to our environment,” he said.
A report on the investigation and findings will be tabled in the County Assembly next week on Tuesday.
