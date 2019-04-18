TREAT CONTAMINATED WATER

Free chlorine tablets for residents to fight cholera

Health executive says Nairobi Hospital has taken sufficient measures to deal with cholera

• County urges the public to take measures to prevent contracting cholera.

• Most cholera cases are from counties bordering Nairobi

Nairobi deputy director of medical services Dr Irene Muchoki and Health executive Mohammed Dagane
Nairobi county will provide free chlorine tablets for water treatment to prevent cholera.

Any resident who has come into contact with cholera patients will also receive them.

The distribution follows a cholera outbreak in Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday morning,

A member of the catering staff died of the illness. At least 23 other employees are said to have contracted the disease.

County Health executive Mohammed Dagane said on Tuesday the hospital had taken sufficient measures to deal with the disease.

“The 23 patients are adequately isolated and necessary infection prevention control measures are being observed. The patients are recovering well. So far, there is no confirmed cholera fatality in the hospital,” he said.

He said county disease surveillance officers will have unrestricted access to monitor the hospital for a week or longer if needed.

The Nairobi Hospital cafeteria was closed indefinitely. Two weeks ago, the county said 14 cholera patients had been admitted to various city hospitals.

The patients were said to have been from Eastleigh, Embakasi, Ruai and Imara Daima areas of Nairobi.

Within the same period, Kenyatta National Hospital also received three suspected cases of cholera.

However, one patient was from Murang'a and two from Machakos counties.

Health chief officer Washington Makodingo said the patients were isolated and treatment started immediately.

Nairobi County Executive Commitee Memeber for Health Mohammed Dagane and the Health Chief Officer Washington Makodingo.
Dagane further said the county has enough sufficient medicine stock and rehydration fluid to cater for any patient who may present cholera-like symptoms in county facilities.

He urged the public to be on the lookout for cholera-like symptoms, which include effortless watery diarrhoea and vomiting, and report to the nearest medical facility immediately.

The usage of treated water for hand washing, drinking and washing foodstuff has been recommended.

City residents have also been advised to eat food from licensed premises and observe general hygiene to minimize the risk of infection.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
18 April 2019 - 00:00

