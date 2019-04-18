Free chlorine tablets for residents to fight cholera

Nairobi county will provide free chlorine tablets for water treatment to prevent cholera.

Any resident who has come into contact with cholera patients will also receive them.

The distribution follows a cholera outbreak in Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday morning,

A member of the catering staff died of the illness. At least 23 other employees are said to have contracted the disease.

County Health executive Mohammed Dagane said on Tuesday the hospital had taken sufficient measures to deal with the disease.

“The 23 patients are adequately isolated and necessary infection prevention control measures are being observed. The patients are recovering well. So far, there is no confirmed cholera fatality in the hospital,” he said.

He said county disease surveillance officers will have unrestricted access to monitor the hospital for a week or longer if needed.

The Nairobi Hospital cafeteria was closed indefinitely. Two weeks ago, the county said 14 cholera patients had been admitted to various city hospitals.

The patients were said to have been from Eastleigh, Embakasi, Ruai and Imara Daima areas of Nairobi.

Within the same period, Kenyatta National Hospital also received three suspected cases of cholera.

However, one patient was from Murang'a and two from Machakos counties.

Health chief officer Washington Makodingo said the patients were isolated and treatment started immediately.