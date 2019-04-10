Probe ordered of toxic emissions in South B

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has ordered a probe of 'toxic emissions from factories near Nairobi's South B estate.

Residents said emissions became unbearable on March 5, when they said gasses were being released at around 3am.

As a result, residents, especially children, have developed respiratory problems.

Children are coughing, vomiting, have sore eyes and nose bleeds. Some have been hospitalised.

The nature of the gases and exact emissions sites have not been identified.

Tobiko on Monday directed the National Environmental Complaints Committee and the National Environment Management Authority to investigate the problem.

South B MCA Waithera Chege earlier met the CS over the emissions, which have affected residents for a month.

Led by John Chumo, the NECC went to area on Monday and is expected to prepare a preliminary report for Tobiko.

“I have directed Nema and the committee to carry out investigations, prepare a report and bring it to me. The matter is in my hands and we will take it forward,” Tobiko said.

It was not known when the report would be ready but preparation is urgent.