MCAs decry poor budget performance

Low absorption of funds and slow procurement are the main challenges in the implementation of Nairobi county's budget.

Most crucial sectors like transport and health do not achieve their targets, according to Clay City MCA Samora Mwaura.

Low absorption, Mwaura said, should be taken seriously. "Most sectors rarely have an absorption percentage of more than 50 per cent; it doesn't go beyond. We need to look into the nitty-gritty on why the absorption is so low," he said.

Most critical sectors like transport had an absorption rate of 30 per cent in the last financial year, the MCA said.

"As a result, it means that even if the sector comes seeking to get the ceiling raised, it is not possible because they have no benchmark given that they never used what they were given in the previous financial year."

The county's procurement department has a low capacity in terms of personnel, work experience, and staff qualifications. The means slow procurement processes.

Dandora 2 MCA Silas Matara yesterday explained that some projects due for implementation late last year or early this year are yet to be done as the procurement has not been done.

"There are laws that govern procurement like after evaluation which is supposed to be undertaken within 30 days, or an extension to be authorised by the county secretary for another 30 days," Matara said.

He said the slow process of evaluation or awarding greatly affects the programmes of the county assembly.

"As elected members, we have only five years to deliver to our people and it is unfortunate that so far we have done only a few projects," the MCA stated.

Over-rolling projects was also mentioned as a challenge in budget implementation.

According to the legislators, some projects which were not their priorities are always rolled over to subsequent years.

"This truly has some effect because I know every financial year dynamics change which might inform the prioritisation of issues in the respective wards," Matara said.

He urged the county assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee to put up measures by liaising with the dynamics change which might inform the prioritisation of issues.

Committee chairman Robert Mbatia said there is a need to look at matters of implementation and procurement which, when solved, can have a positive impact back in ward projects.

"As we are heading to finalise on the County Fiscal Strategy Paper, we need to put policies that may guide us into the new financial year, 2019/2020," Mbatia said.

He pledged that the committee will put up measures that will ensure implementation of the laid down projects is done timely to avoid rollover projects and accumulation of pending bills.