City Hall begins clearing drainages ahead of rains

The Nairobi government has begun clearing drains in flood-prone areas before the long rains begin this month.

It has mapped out floods hotspots and deployed staff to clear clogged drainages. They are Umoja, Eastleigh, South C, South B, Nairobi West, Lang’ata, Eastleigh, Donholm, Roysambu, Kahawa West, Ruai and Utawala. Others are Mukuru, Kibera slums, Kileleshwa, Highrise estate and areas along Outer Ring Road.

Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday directed Environment executive Vesca Kangogo and her Transport counterpart Hitan Majevdia to oversee the cleanup. The governor said no lives should be lost or property destroyed because of flooding.

“We must take our work seriously and ensure Nairobians are not hurt by the rains. You must cooperate to ensure residents are safe. That’s our core responsibility to which my leadership is committed,” Sonko told his ministers.

His communications director Elkana Jacob said, “It was resolved in a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday that all efforts be directed towards the hotspots before the rains begin.

“We’re asking Nairobi residents to be responsible. They shouldn’t dump waste in the drains because that blocks the free flow of rainwater.”

He said the Sh25 million stormwater drainage flushing machine launched in April last year by the governor and Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia is on standby.

The weatherman has announced that heavy rains will begin pounding the city and other parts of the country anytime this month. Residents living in low-lying areas have been asked to move to higher grounds.

In the past, scores have died and property worth millions have been destroyed because of flooding. Transport is disrupted whenever it rains heavily as most roads become impassable.

In 2015, more than 10 people were killed and scores were injured after a wall collapsed in South B following a downpour. In 2014, the Sonko Rescue Team came to the aid of Makini School students whose bus had been submerged in floodwaters on Mbagathi Way.

On Saturday the county government will have its monthly cleaning. The main event, which is usually presided over by the governor, will be held on Kamarok estate.