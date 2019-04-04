Sonko launches electronic transfer of bursaries

• Some MCAs diverted the monies to friends or to non-existent school accounts.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday launched the electronic transfer of bursary funds directly to schools to curb corruption.
The county has now stopped issuing bursary cheques to beneficiaries.
"Sending money electronically to recipients' bank accounts will minimise a lot of challenges, including errors on the cheques such as signatures," Sonko said.
The bursary forms were distributed last year in December to give ample time for verification of bank account numbers before the cash is released.
"There were claims last year that some deserving students were denied bursaries by some MCAs who diverted the monies to friends or to non-existent school accounts. This should stop. Those found responsible will face the law," Sonko said.
The governor told the county assembly to act quickly and finalise the probe on the corruption cases concerning the lost bursary funds.
The County Assembly Education Committee chairperson Millicent Mugadi praised the governor. She said electronic cash transfer will reduce the workload.
Mugadi told the Star yesterday that accountability will not be an issue and work has been made easier because they no longer have to give cheques.
“Once money has been released by the county, the MCAs will be given vouchers to notify parents about bursary funds,” Mugadi said.
Last year in May, MCAs and beneficiaries complained about the big number of dishonoured cheques due to conflicting signatures and name mismatches.
There were claims that some MCAs banked the cheques in their companies or proxy accounts leading to loss of millions of shillings meant for students.
County releases Sh 400,000,000 million bursay funds
At the same occasion , Sonko launched Sh 400,000,000 million bursary funds which is set to benefit over 4000 needy students in Nairobi.
He had earlier announced that at least 1,700 needy students joining Form 1 and technical institutions this year will receive bursary funds from the county.
Also, about 1,000 students — the top three in every public primary school in last year’s KCPE exam — will also benefit from the Governor’s executive bursary.
Some other 700 will also benefit from ward bursary funds. From the Sh 400 million, a sum amounting to Sh 285 million has been set aside for the ward bursary scheme with each ward is expecting to receive Sh3.5 million.
Each student will receive at least Sh5,000, though according to the county the figure may vary depending on the criteria used by MCAs to issue bursaries and status of the beneficiaries.
“This is a proof that my Government is committed towards making sure all children of Nairobi get an opportunity to advance their studies,” Sonko said.
However, it was clearly stated that Boarding fees will remain the obligations of parents of not the county's.
In addition , Chairman of the executive bursary committee, Jackson Gichuguna was directed to carry out thorough inspection to ensure that all students benefit from bursaries including those adopted from Kidero's regime as it was said they were dropped last year.
Regional Director for Education ,John Olotwa asked stakeholders to work together to improve the education level in the county and infrastructure in learning institutions.
“Let us come together and give input where necessary in order to boost the education level of Nairobi. Our children should be our priority and they have to receive the best from their learning institutions," Olotwa said.
