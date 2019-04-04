Sonko launches electronic transfer of bursaries

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday launched the electronic transfer of bursary funds directly to schools to curb corruption.

The county has now stopped issuing bursary cheques to beneficiaries.

"Sending money electronically to recipients' bank accounts will minimise a lot of challenges, including errors on the cheques such as signatures," Sonko said.

The bursary forms were distributed last year in December to give ample time for verification of bank account numbers before the cash is released.

"There were claims last year that some deserving students were denied bursaries by some MCAs who diverted the monies to friends or to non-existent school accounts. This should stop. Those found responsible will face the law," Sonko said.

The governor told the county assembly to act quickly and finalise the probe on the corruption cases concerning the lost bursary funds.

The County Assembly Education Committee chairperson Millicent Mugadi praised the governor. She said electronic cash transfer will reduce the workload.

Mugadi told the Star yesterday that accountability will not be an issue and work has been made easier because they no longer have to give cheques.

“Once money has been released by the county, the MCAs will be given vouchers to notify parents about bursary funds,” Mugadi said.

Last year in May, MCAs and beneficiaries complained about the big number of dishonoured cheques due to conflicting signatures and name mismatches.

There were claims that some MCAs banked the cheques in their companies or proxy accounts leading to loss of millions of shillings meant for students.