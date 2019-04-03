Sonko Bill wants only 3,000 bars in city

Nairobi will have only 3,000 bars if the county assembly passes into law a proposal by the Liquor and Licensing Board.

County deputy director of liquor licensing Hesbon Agwena on Monday said when the board came into office in 2014, there were 7,200 licensed bars.

Two years later when the board counted the bars they were 12,500. A big number of drinking joints were located in informal settlements and they lacked licenses.

"Out of this, we are looking to reduce the number to 3,000 bars. A town like Eldoret has 800 bars only,” Agwena said.

Agwena, who appeared before the County Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee, said preparation of the policy is in its final stages before it is presented to the county assembly in two months.

He said out of the 2,000 bars in the Nairobi Central Business District, only 736 have been licensed by City Hall.

Agwena said the policy will state the maximum number of bars that can be allowed in a given area, the required distance between two bars and their location.

He said in the last four years, at least 3,000 bars may have been closed. However, the county noted that more than 50 bars open every three months. He said the county, through the subcounty liquor committee, is doing mapping to establish the exact number of bars.

“We license bars located on plots with numbers. However, we have seen bars on top of residential buildings and they cannot be licensed. More than 4,000 bars will be closed for the failure to meet standards,” Agwena said.