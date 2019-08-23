Youngest MP under pressure to get a wife

The youngest MP in the country, John Paul Mwirigi, is under pressure to get married.

Some of his colleagues constantly remind him that leadership comes with responsibilities and that marriage is one of the responsibilities.

Mwirigi, 25, became Igembe South MP when he was 23.

His Igembe Central and South Imenti counterparts Kubai Kiringo and Kathuri Murungi told him during his graduation ceremony at Riaki Primary School grounds that he had come of age and he should get a "beautiful, disciplined lady of stature and character".

Mwirigi got his Bachelor of Education degree from Mount Kenya University on August 9.

Murungi offered to hold his hand in the search for the "beautiful lady of stature and character".

The Imenti South legislator said, “You have been a great mentor to youths in my constituency since you joined the Mt Kenya University, Nkubu Campus. But there is one very important thing left – marriage. We wish you all the best in life.”

When reached for comment, Mwirigi said no one can determine his future life. Now, he said, is the time for championing development in the constituency.

"I will inform them when I will marry. Nowadays, one finds the love of another's life. If no one determined my political future of being an MP, no one will determine my friend or when I get to marry. I am working on developing my constituency," he said by phone on Thursday.

Mwirigi is remembered for his grey-sweater campaign posters in 2017. He had no money for campaigns and chose to run on an independent ticket.

He depended on well-wishers. His campaign costs were paid for by supporters. The down-to-earth MP campaigned on foot and managed to traverse the constituency until voters were convinced that he was their best bet. He became the youngest legislator at 23.

Mwirigi used public transport from Meru to Nairobi to attend the orientation of MPs.

Tharaka MP George Murugara gave him a lift to State House, Nairobi, where the legislators were meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta gifted him a Toyota Prado which was handed over at the State Lodge, Sagana. His commuting woes had ended.

Mwirigi says his energy is directed at delivering his manifesto pledges to his constituents. "Other things shall follow".

He has disbursed bursaries worth millions of shillings to needy learners in his constituency. He has built classrooms.

The youngest MP says that tarmacking of roads is on course. Other projects are ongoing, he adds.

At his parents’ home where he hosted Deputy President William Ruto for lunch after the graduation thanksgiving, Mwirigi is building a home next to a new permanent house for his mother.

Ruto lauded residents for making history by electing the youngest MP in the country.

“You are a friend to the President and I. As we promised, we will hold your hand and support you on development matters and as a role model to the young people in the country,” the DP said

