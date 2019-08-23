Build towns along Meru-Mandera road — Kiraitu

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has urged Kenha to sink boreholes and build towns to improve security along the volatile Meru-Isiolo-Mandera road.

Murungi said the road is a big project that will end enmity between communities.

He spoke on Wednesday during the signing of an MoU between the Kenya National Highways Authority and the Transport and Infrastructure department for construction of the 700km Meru-Isiolo-Mandera road

The county boss thanked the World Bank and Kenha for co-funding the Sh50 billion project.

Murungi said it will open up the volatile arid and semi-arid region that has faced insecurity arising from banditry.

He asked for setting up of social corporate amenities including towns and markets upgrading, sinking of boreholes and security improvement.

His administration will waive cess and facilitate free movement of construction materials and help in the labour force to make the project cheaper and fasten implementation, Murungi said.

Only 75km of the road lie within the county.

On the upcoming census, the governor announced that no bars will be open on the night of August 24 to ease the exercise.

“Those who want to enjoy can do so before the census starts."

County commissioner Allan Machari promised tight security during the national census.

Machari said there will be increased patrols in every corner of the county to secure enumerators and households.

“We have beefed up security, so there is no need for residents to fear opening doors to be counted. Give access and in case an unfortunate incident occurs, alert the police for quick action,” he told journalists at his office on Wednesday.

Murungi appealed to residents who live in Nairobi and other counties to come home for the counting, saying this will give correct statistics to enable the county get more financial allocation.

Edited by R.Wamochie