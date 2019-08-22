Igembe MP demands removal of asbestos roofs from schools

Asbestos should not be used for roofing as the mineral causes cancer, Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi has said.

Mwirigi asked the Education ministry to remove the roof of Amwamba Primary School as it is a threat to the lives of learners.

The MP said several residents have died over past years due to exposure from the asbestos roofing.

He said accused the ministry of negligence.

The Health ministry has condemned the use of asbestos roofing and recommends that when the sheets are removed, they should be buried more than 10 feet under.

Mwirigi said his agenda is to see a better future for his constituents.

A National Cancer Institute of Kenya report identifies Meru as among the top counties with a high prevalence of cancer.

Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital has only one oncologist who attends to 2,000 patients.

Governor Kiraitu Murungi said the majority of cancer patients are poor and can't afford costly medical expenses of at times upto Sh3 million-Sh4 million.

“Cancer has become an epidemic in Meru. Many cannot access medical care. In order to focus and allocate more resources in the fight against cancer, we have drafted the Meru Cancer Institute Bill 2019," he said.

"The cancer institute will mobilise resources and personnel for preventing and combating the disease through screening and cancer management strategies.”

