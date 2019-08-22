VIOLENT BEHAVIOUR

Chuka cop accuses boss of fracturing his knee

Subcounty commander says officer was trying to escape after absconding duty

In Summary

• He says the boss kicked his knee when he went to report that his sniffer dog was sick. 

• Medical records seen by the Star showed a fracture. 

by DENNIS DIBONDO
Eastern
22 August 2019 - 00:00
The officer shows the leg that was injured by his boss
REPORTED SICK DOG: The officer shows the leg that was injured by his boss
Image: Dennis Dibondo

A Chuka police officer is nursing knee injuries allegedly inflicted by his boss. 

Constable Samuel Ndung'u said he had on Saturday night gone to his boss to inform him that a sniffer dog he uses for routine patrol was sick.

“I was shocked when he shouted at me and told me it was none of his business. I was moving downstairs at the (Chuka police) station when he kicked my legs. I fell and injured my leg. He grabbed my collar and kicked my knee hard,” Ndung'u said.

He was taken to Chuka County Referral hospital by his colleagues.

“Tests at the hospital revealed that I had a fractured knee. It was dislocated,” he said and showed journalists the medical reports.

But subcounty police boss Joseph Kavoo said the officer had tried to escape arrest after absconding duty. 

Tharaka Nithi County police boss Charles Mbantu said he didn't have any information on the incident and promised to follow up the matter. 

Edited by R.Wamochie   

Police constable Samuel Ndung'u attached to Chuka police station shows a CT scan to journalists
'KICKED HARD': Police constable Samuel Ndung'u attached to Chuka police station shows a CT scan to journalists
Image: Dennis Dibondo
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DENNIS DIBONDO
Eastern
22 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Bomet MCAs reject six of nine CECs
    5h ago Rift Valley

  2. Cherargei released on bond, defends Ruto remark
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Coast police boss transferred as war on drugs continues
    2d ago Coast

  4. Shabaab strike Lafey, injure one, destroy Safaricom mast
    1d ago North Eastern

  5. Sonko's scorecard after two years in office
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos