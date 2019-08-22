Chuka cop accuses boss of fracturing his knee

A Chuka police officer is nursing knee injuries allegedly inflicted by his boss.

Constable Samuel Ndung'u said he had on Saturday night gone to his boss to inform him that a sniffer dog he uses for routine patrol was sick.

“I was shocked when he shouted at me and told me it was none of his business. I was moving downstairs at the (Chuka police) station when he kicked my legs. I fell and injured my leg. He grabbed my collar and kicked my knee hard,” Ndung'u said.

He was taken to Chuka County Referral hospital by his colleagues.

“Tests at the hospital revealed that I had a fractured knee. It was dislocated,” he said and showed journalists the medical reports.

But subcounty police boss Joseph Kavoo said the officer had tried to escape arrest after absconding duty.

Tharaka Nithi County police boss Charles Mbantu said he didn't have any information on the incident and promised to follow up the matter.

Edited by R.Wamochie