Thugs shoot woman in Athi River

A middle-aged woman is recuperating at Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River, Machakos county, after she was shot by thugs on Monday night.

Gladys Ndinda suffered bullet wounds in her leg after two robbers attacked her in at home in Kilimo House, Embakasi.

Athi River subcounty police commander Samuel Mukuusi said Ndinda had just alighted from a boda boda and was walking towards her house when the incident occurred about 9pm.

The criminals robbed Ndinda of a mobile before escaping on a waiting motorcycle.

Mukuusi said the woman had closed her M-Pesa shop and took a boda boda home.

“It seems that the woman’s attackers are people who know her. It was not the first time they trailed her to the residence,” Mukuusi said.

He said the gangsters last week followed Ndinda home but did not attack her.

“Ndinda sustained bullet wounds after she was shot on the leg while she was climbing stairs to her residence in Kilimo House, Embakasi, after she alighted from a motorbike,” Mukuusi said.

Neighbours rushed her to hospital.

Police had not made any arrests by the time of going to press.