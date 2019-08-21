FLED ON A MOTORBIKE

Thugs shoot woman in Athi River

They robbed Ndinda of a mobile before escaping on a waiting motorcycle

In Summary

•Police believe that the woman's attackers know her

•Ndinda had closed her M-Pesa and took a boda boda home

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Residents at the scene in Embakasi where a woman was shot on Monday night, August 19
SHOOTING: Residents at the scene in Embakasi where a woman was shot on Monday night, August 19
Image: GEORGE OWITI

A middle-aged woman is recuperating at Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River, Machakos county, after she was shot by thugs on Monday night.

Gladys Ndinda suffered bullet wounds in her leg after two robbers attacked her in at home in Kilimo House, Embakasi.

Athi River subcounty police commander Samuel Mukuusi said Ndinda had just alighted from a boda boda and was walking towards her house when the incident occurred about 9pm.

The criminals robbed Ndinda of a mobile before escaping on a waiting motorcycle.

Mukuusi said the woman had closed her M-Pesa shop and took a boda boda home.

“It seems that the woman’s attackers are people who know her. It was not the first time they trailed her to the residence,” Mukuusi said.

He said the gangsters last week followed Ndinda home but did not attack her.

“Ndinda sustained bullet wounds after she was shot on the leg while she was climbing stairs to her residence in Kilimo House, Embakasi, after she alighted from a motorbike,” Mukuusi said.

Neighbours rushed her to hospital.

Police had not made any arrests by the time of going to press.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
21 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Coast police boss transferred as war on drugs continues
    1d ago Coast

  2. Cherargei released on bond, defends Ruto remark
    7h ago Rift Valley

  3. MP Wambugu dares DP Ruto to re-launch project in Nyeri
    2d ago Central

  4. Shabaab strike Lafey, injure one, destroy Safaricom mast
    7h ago North Eastern

  5. HIV positive youth get alarm watches to boost ARV drugs use
    1d ago Nyanza

Latest Videos