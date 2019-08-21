Ngilu has failed to keep her campaign pledges, say residents

A group of Kyuso residents have accused Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu of "oppressive leadership" and regretted voting for her.

Their bitterness is a result of alleged preference of a "foreigner" and casuals in the construction of Kyuso District Hospital over local people.

Former councillor Charles Muthui said their children were not hired as casuals at the ongoing project.

Trader Syombua said Ngilu has not fulfilled her campaign promises.

Syombua said Kyuso residents are grappling with poor roads, lack of water and "now contractors and casuals have come from other parts of Kitui to work in Kyuso".