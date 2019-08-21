Ngilu has failed to keep her campaign pledges, say residents

• Kyuso residents complain of poor roads, lack of water and "now contractors and casuals have come from other parts of Kitui"
• Ngilu's former chief campaigner in subcounty disassociates himself from her.
A group of Kyuso residents have accused Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu of "oppressive leadership" and regretted voting for her.
Their bitterness is a result of alleged preference of a "foreigner" and casuals in the construction of Kyuso District Hospital over local people.
Former councillor Charles Muthui said their children were not hired as casuals at the ongoing project.
Trader Syombua said Ngilu has not fulfilled her campaign promises.
Syombua said Kyuso residents are grappling with poor roads, lack of water and "now contractors and casuals have come from other parts of Kitui to work in Kyuso".
We do not see Ngilu or witness any developmentResident
Daniel Mulonzya told Ngilu to stop blaming MCAs for her failure.
The governor, according to Nzanze Maluki, only worked for the people in Kitui Central.
“We have been left like orphans. We do not see Ngilu or witness any development,” Nzanze said.
Joshua Wambua, the county boss's former chief campaigner in Kyuso said, “The government I fully supported has failed. I would like to disassociate myself with it.”
Wambua said Kyuso youth are tired of the governor's lies and will no longer support her.
Businesswoman Rose Syunzi called for Ngilu's resignation.
“We voted you in knowing our interests will be represented but you have proved otherwise,” Syunzi told Ngilu.
Kyuso MCA Stephen Makau said the 21 casuals at the construction site should have come from the ward. He said they have given the relevant authorities seven days to recruit residents "or work will not go on".
He said they will stop paying taxes if there will be no development.
