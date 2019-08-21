CHEAPER IMPORTS

Milk from Uganda hurting Embu dairy farmers - MCA

Ward rep says farmers are pouring away their milk due to lack of market

• Local milk companies take advantage of high production to exploit farmers.

• New KCC and Brookside buy a litre of milk at Sh29 and Sh31 respectively.

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Kagaari South MCA Robert Ireri with Governor Martin Wambora
CONSULTATION: Kagaari South MCA Robert Ireri with Governor Martin Wambora
Image: Reuben Githinji

 Embu dairy farmers are making loses due to cheaper milk imported from Uganda.

Kagaari South MCA Robert Ireri said farmers who have invested heavily have been pouring away their milk due to lack of market.

He told the Embu assembly it was painful to see milk from Uganda on the shelves in Embu shops yet local farmers have nowhere to sell.

Ireri demanded to know who allowed cheap milk from Uganda in Kenya at the expense of local dairy farmers.

He called for formulation of regulations on production and marketing of milk and other dairy products within Embu county to protect farmers.

The MCA said local milk companies take advantage of high milk production to exploit farmers by offering low prices and withholding their cash.

New KCC and Brookside buy a litre of milk at Sh29 and Sh31 respectively, down from Sh35.

Ireri said Brookside had not paid Kirimiri farmers for the last two months.

He praised the county government for commencing the construction of a milk plant at Ugweri market in his ward.

 

