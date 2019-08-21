Mbeere residents asked to support projects

DIALOGUE ADVISED

They protested against Tarda's refusal to allow water for a project to pass through its land

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Residents of Mbeere South have been urged to avoid unhealthy politics over government development projects.

Tana and Athi River Development Authority managing director Stephen Githaiga said confrontation will frustrate the projects meant to benefit them.

He spoke in the wake of a demonstration by Makima residents who protested against Tarda over alleged refusal to allow water for a project to pass through its land.

 
 

Githaiga said dialogue is the best way to resolve disputes.

He spoke in Mutuavarre when he launched a water irrigation project to benefit over 2, 000 residents of Mbeere South.

The project will breathe new life to the area whose economic activities have been frustrated by perennial drought.

The 38km water project will draw water from Gitaru dam making the area suitable for production of cotton, sorghum and livestock rearing.

Githaiga asked Tarda engineers and area legislator Geoffrey Kingangi to fast track the design of the project to be presented to Treasury.

 

The project will begin by December or January next year after Treasury sends the funds.

The authority is targeting over 90 acres to be given to residents from land owned by Tarda.

 
 

Githaiga said the authority will release over 150 acres for demonstration farms in a joint venture with the residents.

Embu county commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo asked residents and leaders to work with Tarda for success of the water project.

