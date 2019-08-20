MBEERE NORTH

MP urges constituents to save area during census

Constituency among 27 that could be merged for failing to meet population quota threshold

In Summary

• Legislator Muriuki Njagagau has urged all Mbeere North people to be counted, indicate they were born, or reside, there to save the constituency from scrapping.

• Speaking to the Star on phone on Monday, Njagagua appealed to residents to turn up for the census to increase their numbers.

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
20 August 2019 - 00:00
Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua at Ciangera Secondary School
SEKING TO SURVIVE: Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua at Ciangera Secondary School
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI:

Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagau has urged all residents and those born in the area to return and be counted during the census to save the constituency from being scrapped.

The area is among 27 constituencies that did not meet the population criteria set out in the Constitution in 2010 and risks being merged with another if it fails to meet the threshold.

 

All constituencies are required to have a population of at least 133,138.

Speaking to the Star on phone on Monday, Njagagua appealed to residents to turn up for the census to increase their numbers.

The MP has previously implored residents to bear more children to increase their population. He urged those residing outside the constituency to return for the exercise on August 24.

 

“It’s not necessarily that one must go back to the constituency but you can be counted from wherever you are. Only ensure that you state clearly that you are from Mbere North,” Njagagua said

