Mutua orders all bars closed during census

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has directed places of entertainment in the county to be closed to enable accurate collection of data during the census.

According to the governor, the closure would allow families to be together.

“Bars and joints that predominantly sell alcohol or engage in entertainment to be closed from 6am on August 24 until 6pm on August 25,” Mutua said on Monday.

He added all markets, open-air markets and shops will close by 5pm on Saturday and reopen at 9am on Sunday, August 25.

Factories, construction sites and other works will stop work from midday of August 24 to 6am on Monday, August 26.

He noted that the closures are to give workers and others enough time to travel to their homes for enumeration.

“Employers should give their employees time off to travel home for this important national activity. Those who do disregard these set times will incur heavy punitive measures that may include cancelling of their business permits, arrests and hefty fines,” Mutua said.

“Village administrators, ward administrators, inspectorate and all concerned should ensure full compliance with this executive order.”

Mutua urged Machakos residents and the South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc region to ensure they are at home for the census.

“I urge Machakos residents who work and live out of the county to travel to the county to be counted at their homes. It is only for a day and this will give them a chance to meet their relatives and also see for themselves the amazing development we have undertaken.”

He said the census is important for the allocation of development funds.

