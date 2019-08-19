Leaders call for stern action against rapists

Meru leaders have called for stern action against men who defile young girls to curb teen pregnancies and spread of HIV.

They spoke during a prayer breakfast organised by the NGO Ripples International on Friday.

The nonprofit Christian organisation started in 2002 and based in Meru is a rescue center and promotes the rights of women and children.

Director Mercy Chidi said there are worrying reports of drug abuse and illicit brew consumption, teenage pregnancies, child sexual violence, HIV prevalence and crimes of passion.

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood blamed the security agencies for laxity in fighting crime.

The prayers were conducted by pastor Esayas Solomon of Sifa Church, Bishop Linus Mwenda of Deliverance Church, pastor Silas Mboroki of Living Hope Church, Rev Jennifer Makuyu of Ripples International and pastor Elius Kirimi of Gospel Celebration.

Meru executive for Legal Affairs Kiautha Arithi urged security agencies to arrest sexual predators.