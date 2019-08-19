Kenyan IT firm to set up a Sh150 million cybersecurity training centre in Thika

A Kenyan Information Technology firm is set to build a Sh150 million cybersecurity training center in Thika.

This is in a bid to step up training of cybersecurity capacity in the country in the light of rising cases of cyber threats and attacks.

Yelbridges plans to set up a Virtual Conference Centre in Thika that will offer training on cybersecurity to IT professionals in the country.

Yelbridges Head of Marketing Lisa Cherono said the center will be equipped with state of the art facilities to simulate cyber-attacks and launch a defense against them.

The center will offer Cyber Defense drills for senior managers of Sacco’s who will be immersed in a cyberattack and will be required to react and manage different incident situations.

Cherono put the spotlight on technology risks- cybercrime and how the Co-operative movements can use technology to bring back trust to the movements that have been eroded by many cases of digital fraud.

“In Kenya today, cybercrime is a major hindrance to the growth of the economy and leading to massive losses to public and private organizations. No one is immune to cyber threats, in fact, recent reports indicate that cyber threats are at an alarming level in Kenya," she said.

Cherono added that East Africa faces an acute cybersecurity skills gap with IT teams lacking the know-how on cyber defense skills against cyber-attacks.

A recent survey indicates that 90 percent of organizations in Kenya operates below globally acceptable cybersecurity standards.

To further enhance cybersecurity skills in learning institutions, the company is partnering with universities and digital Innovation hubs to scale up modern security skills amongst students and practitioners pursuing IT security-related courses.

The company has already signed a memorandum under the Cyber for Growth program with UISU-Africa to offer specialized training in cybersecurity to students pursuing computer-related courses.

“Cyber for Growth program targets both private and public organizations to raise the level of security awareness. We want to ensure that we walk with organizations in Kenya and across East Africa to promote the economic competitiveness of companies in the region by offering top-notch Cyber Defense Simulated training to IT professionals,” said Cherono.

Students who will graduate under the program will get exposed to opportunities in Germany for further training before returning to the country to work as cybersecurity experts.