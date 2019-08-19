Concentrate on legislative issues, leave my miniskirt, says Embu MCA accused of dressing provocatively.

An Embu female nominated MCA has called on her male counterparts to concentrate on legislative issues and matters that benefit the electorate.

The female county assembly member alleged that male colleagues dwell much on shenanigans and businesses that do not add value to the people they represent.

This comes after a male member of the County Assembly refused to sit through a session claiming that a nominated member of the assembly was provocatively dressed.

Mavuria ward MCA, Ngari Mbaka claimed that nominated MCA Margaret Lorna Kariuki was underdressed and was provoking him.

The female member is now urging the MCA's to table bills in the assembly that will bring about life changes of the people they represent.

She said that all the male members of the Embu County assembly are married and should shy away from admiring their female colleagues who are also married.

"Instead of coming to the assembly to look into our flesh and get provoked, they should work on improving the livelihoods of their people," said Kariuki.

Ms Kariuki said that she has been adhering to the dress code of the assembly adding that on the said date she was on a dress and not a skirt.

"I was from meeting church leaders and I was on a dress that was covering me below the knees, there is no way I would have met church leaders on provoking dress," she said.

She insisted that she was not on a miniskirt.

"I only said I will be as short as a miniskirt and it was taken out of context," she said.

Nominated Member Terry Mbuchi defended Kariuki saying that she was on a proper dress.

Mbuchi said that male MCA's have, in most cases, trying to bring down female leaders.

Further, she noted that some wards were lagging behind matters development as there were places that do not have early childhood development centers.

"You will find children in some wards learning under trees and those areas have ward representatives," she said.

However, female members have been urged to dress appropriately for them to earn respect from their male colleagues.

Nominated MCA, Sicily Warue, advised her fellow women county assembly members to adhere to the female parliamentarians dress code.

"The assembly has members of all gender and age, I advise and urge female members to drees decently to avoid bashing, embarrassment, and harassment from the rest of the members," she said.