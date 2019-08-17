Revenue share stalemate sign of failed governance– ex-minister

The division of revenue standoff between senators and MPs reveals the problems with the current governance structure, a former Cabinet minister has said.

Former Cooperatives Minister Joe Nyagah said participants in the constitution-making process raised concerns about the country affording current structure.

“We disagreed with the current set up as we knew it would fail. Our country simply does not have the resources that this structure requires,” he said.

He said the crises show that constitutional amendments should be made to streamline the governance.

Nyagah said it was very unfortunate to watch so many county staff around the country go on strike for not having received their July salaries.

He added that it was unfair that after toiling for a month, workers then find that they could not meet the costs of basic requirements.

“It was also disheartening to learn that their statutory dues, such as NSSF, NHIF and Sacco deductions had not been remitted thus placing the staff in a precarious position,” he said.

Nyagah said both the national and county governments must both be held responsible for the crisis that emanated from a disagreement on the Division of Revenue Bill.

The Senate wants counties to receive Sh335 billion while the National Assembly has offered Sh316 billion equitable share.

Nyaga regretted that citizens were subjected to blame games, and the move by the Senate to take Parliament to court over the revenue share.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to call a meeting with the governors and resolve the matter behind closed doors.

Nyaga said arguments for and against the sharing formula should be held in that meeting so as to end the crisis once and for all.

