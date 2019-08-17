Embu commissioner orders closure of all bars on census day

Embu county commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo has directed that all bars remain closed on the national population census day to enable residents to participate.

Galgalo has instructed chiefs and the police to implement his directive so that no one is locked out when the exercise kicks off.

Speaking to the Star on phone, Galgalo said bars should be shut by 6pm on August 24 so that all residents should be at home ready to be counted.

"To avoid getting incoherent information from drunkards, all bars will be closed," he said.

The county commissioner said that there were arrangements with all bar owners and the county government to cease business on the nights of August 24 and 25.

Galgalo also urged citizens to cooperate with the enumerators to ensure the process is successful.

He warned the residents against giving false information noting that culprits will face the law.

The administrator assured the enumerators of their security during the exercise.

“Our officers are working to ensure everyone is secure,” Galgalo said.

Eastern region census coordinator Caxton Munywoki last week said that all systems were ready, and gadgets had been distributed to all locations.

He said the recruitments for census staff was conducted in a transparent manner.

(edited by O. Owino)